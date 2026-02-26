FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kevin Durant And Rockets Play Magic On Feb. 26

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, Feb. 26. Durant's points prop was 25.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 128-97 win over the Kings on Feb. 25, Durant tallied 21 points and five assists. Durant paces his squad in points per game (25.8), and averages 5.4 boards and 4.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Magic rank 12th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

