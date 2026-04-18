Kevin Durant And Rockets Face Lakers In Game 1

Durant tallied 33 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in his last appearance, a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves on April 10. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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