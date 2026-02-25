FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets • #7 F

Kevin Durant And Rockets Take On Kings On Feb. 25

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Durant's points prop was 24.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 23, Durant posted 18 points and 12 assists in a 125-105 win over the Jazz. Durant leads his squad in points per contest (25.9), and averages 5.4 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Kings are surrendering 121 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Durant

