Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets • #7 F

Kevin Durant And Rockets Play Heat On Feb. 28

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the Miami Heat on Saturday, Feb. 28. Durant's points prop was 26.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 26, Durant posted 40 points, eight rebounds and two steals in a 113-108 win over the Magic. Durant paces his squad in points per game (26.1), and averages 5.4 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Heat rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Kevin Durant

