Keon Ellis And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 3

Ellis tallied two steals in his most recent appearance, a 115-105 win over the Raptors on April 20. Ellis averaged 6.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors are conceding 111.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

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