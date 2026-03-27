Keon Ellis And Cavaliers Square Off Against Heat On March 27

In his most recent appearance, a 120-103 loss to the Heat on March 25, Ellis totaled 17 points and two steals. Ellis is averaging 6.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are allowing 117.3 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the NBA.

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