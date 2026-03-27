FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers

Keon Ellis

Cleveland Cavaliers • #14 SG

Keon Ellis And Cavaliers Square Off Against Heat On March 27

Keon Ellis and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Miami Heat on Friday, March 27. Ellis' points prop was 7.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 120-103 loss to the Heat on March 25, Ellis totaled 17 points and two steals. Ellis is averaging 6.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are allowing 117.3 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keon Ellis

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Cleveland CavaliersRecent Cleveland Cavaliers Player News

View All Cleveland Cavaliers Player News