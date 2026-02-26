FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers

Kelly Oubre

Philadelphia 76ers • #9 SF

Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Take On Heat On Feb. 26

Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Miami Heat on Thursday, Feb. 26. Oubre's points prop was 14.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Oubre put up 12 points in his last appearance, a 135-114 win over the Pacers on Feb. 24. Oubre is averaging 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 117.1 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Kelly Oubre

