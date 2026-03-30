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Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson

San Antonio Spurs • #3 SF

Keldon Johnson And Spurs Square Off Against Bulls On March 30

Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Chicago Bulls on Monday, March 30. Johnson's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Johnson had 16 points and five assists in his most recent game, a 127-95 win over the Bucks on March 28. Johnson is averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 121 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keldon Johnson

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