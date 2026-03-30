Keldon Johnson And Spurs Square Off Against Bulls On March 30

Johnson had 16 points and five assists in his most recent game, a 127-95 win over the Bucks on March 28. Johnson is averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 121 points per contest.

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