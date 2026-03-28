Keldon Johnson And Spurs Square Off Against Bucks On March 28

In his last game on March 25, Johnson recorded 15 points and seven rebounds in a 123-98 win over the Grizzlies. Johnson is averaging 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.6 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

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