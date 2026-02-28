FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat

Kel'el Ware

Miami Heat • #7 C

Kel'el Ware And Heat Take On Rockets On Feb. 28

Kel'el Ware and the Miami Heat play the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Feb. 28. Ware's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 124-117 loss to the 76ers on Feb. 26, Ware had five points and six rebounds. Ware is averaging 11.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.1 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kel'el Ware

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Miami HeatRecent Miami Heat Player News

View All Miami Heat Player News