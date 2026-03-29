Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Take On Bucks On March 29

Leonard put up 28 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in his most recent action, a 114-113 win over the Pacers on March 27. Leonard leads his squad in points (28.3 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.6). At the other end, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.7 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

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