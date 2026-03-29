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Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers • #2 GF

Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Take On Bucks On March 29

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, March 29. Leonard's points prop was 28.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Leonard put up 28 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in his most recent action, a 114-113 win over the Pacers on March 27. Leonard leads his squad in points (28.3 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.6). At the other end, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.7 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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