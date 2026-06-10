Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 4

Towns tallied 11 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks in his most recent action, a 115-111 loss to the Spurs on June 8. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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