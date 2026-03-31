Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Play Rockets On March 31

In his last game on March 29, Towns recorded 15 points and 18 rebounds in a 111-100 loss to the Thunder. Towns is tops on his team in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.0 points and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.1 points per contest.

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