FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks • #32 C

Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Play Rockets On March 31

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, March 31. Towns' points prop was 17.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 29, Towns recorded 15 points and 18 rebounds in a 111-100 loss to the Thunder. Towns is tops on his team in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.0 points and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Karl-Anthony Towns

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New York KnicksRecent New York Knicks Player News

View All New York Knicks Player News