Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 5

Towns put up 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 114-98 win over the Hawks on April 25. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116 points per game.

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