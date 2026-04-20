Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 2
Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Towns' points prop was 20.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 113-102 win over the Hawks on April 18, Towns had 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 116 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.