Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 2

In his most recent game, a 113-102 win over the Hawks on April 18, Towns had 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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