Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Face 76ers In Game 1

Towns tallied 12 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in his most recent game, a 140-89 win over the Hawks on April 30. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per contest.

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