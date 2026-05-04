Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Face 76ers In Game 1
Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 4. Towns' points prop was 19.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Towns tallied 12 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in his most recent game, a 140-89 win over the Hawks on April 30. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.