Kam Jones
Indiana Pacers

Kam Jones

Indiana Pacers • #7 PG

Kam Jones And Pacers Square Off Against Hornets On Feb. 26

Kam Jones and the Indiana Pacers play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, Feb. 26. Jones' points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones had 13 points and six rebounds in his last appearance, a 135-114 loss to the 76ers on Feb. 24. Jones is averaging 3.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.4 steals per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 113.4 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Kam Jones

