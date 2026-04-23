Julius Randle And Timberwolves Take On Nuggets In Game 3

Randle put up 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists in his last game, a 119-114 win over the Nuggets on April 20. Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 116.9 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.

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