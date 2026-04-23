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Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves • #30 PF

Julius Randle And Timberwolves Take On Nuggets In Game 3

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 23. Randle's points prop was 19.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Randle put up 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists in his last game, a 119-114 win over the Nuggets on April 20. Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 116.9 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julius Randle

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