Julius Randle And Timberwolves Play Clippers On Feb. 26

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Randle's points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Randle put up 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists in his most recent appearance, a 124-121 win over the Trail Blazers on Feb. 24. Randle is tops on his squad in assists with 5.3 per game, and averages 21.9 points and 6.9 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 112.6 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

