Julian Strawther And Nuggets Square Off Against Celtics On Feb. 25
Julian Strawther and the Denver Nuggets play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Strawther's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 128-117 loss to the Warriors on Feb. 22, Strawther put up six points. Strawther is averaging 7.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are scoring 107.6 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.