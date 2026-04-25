Julian Champagnie And Spurs Face Trail Blazers In Game 3

In his most recent game, a 106-103 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 21, Champagnie totaled nine points and two blocks. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.8 points per game.

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