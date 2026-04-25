Julian Champagnie And Spurs Face Trail Blazers In Game 3
Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, April 24. Champagnie's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 106-103 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 21, Champagnie totaled nine points and two blocks. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.8 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.