Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs

Julian Champagnie

San Antonio Spurs • #30 SF

Julian Champagnie And Spurs Play Nets On Feb. 26

Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Feb. 26. Champagnie's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 110-107 win over the Raptors on Feb. 25, Champagnie put up 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.8 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julian Champagnie

