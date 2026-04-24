Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Spurs In Game 3

Holiday tallied 16 points, nine assists and two blocks in his last game, a 106-103 win over the Spurs on April 21. Holiday averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per game.

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