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Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers • #5 PG

Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Spurs In Game 3

Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, April 24. Holiday's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Holiday tallied 16 points, nine assists and two blocks in his last game, a 106-103 win over the Spurs on April 21. Holiday averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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