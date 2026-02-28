FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers • #5 PG

Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Face Hornets On Feb. 28

Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, Feb. 28. Holiday's points prop was 17.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last action, a 121-112 win over the Bulls on Feb. 26, Holiday had 10 points, seven assists and two steals. Holiday is averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 113.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jrue Holiday

