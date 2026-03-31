Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Take On Clippers On March 31
Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, March 31. Holiday's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 123-88 win over the Wizards on March 29, Holiday put up 11 points. Holiday is averaging 15.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, conceding 112.5 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.