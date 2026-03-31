Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Take On Clippers On March 31

In his most recent appearance, a 123-88 win over the Wizards on March 29, Holiday put up 11 points. Holiday is averaging 15.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, conceding 112.5 points per game.

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