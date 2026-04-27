Josh Okogie And Rockets Square Off Against Lakers In Game 4

In his last appearance, a 112-108 loss to the Lakers on April 24, Okogie put up . Okogie averaged 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are surrendering 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

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