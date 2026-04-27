Josh Okogie And Rockets Square Off Against Lakers In Game 4
Josh Okogie and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Okogie's points prop was 2.5 as of Sunday evening.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 112-108 loss to the Lakers on April 24, Okogie put up . Okogie averaged 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Lakers are surrendering 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.