Josh Okogie And Rockets Square Off Against Lakers In Game 3

In his most recent appearance, a 101-94 loss to the Lakers on April 21, Okogie put up seven points. Okogie averaged 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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