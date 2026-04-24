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Josh Okogie
Houston Rockets

Josh Okogie

Houston Rockets • #20 SG

Josh Okogie And Rockets Square Off Against Lakers In Game 3

Josh Okogie and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, April 24. Okogie's points prop was 3.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 101-94 loss to the Lakers on April 21, Okogie put up seven points. Okogie averaged 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Okogie

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