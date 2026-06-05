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Josh Hart
New York Knicks

Josh Hart

New York Knicks • #3 SG

Josh Hart And Knicks Play Spurs In Game 2

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday, June 5. Hart's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on June 3, Hart put up three points, 15 rebounds, six assists and four steals in a 105-95 win over the Spurs. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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