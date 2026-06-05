Josh Hart And Knicks Play Spurs In Game 2

Last time out on June 3, Hart put up three points, 15 rebounds, six assists and four steals in a 105-95 win over the Spurs. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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