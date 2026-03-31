Josh Hart And Knicks Face Rockets On March 31

In his most recent action, a 111-100 loss to the Thunder on March 29, Hart had 15 points, six rebounds and two steals. Hart is averaging 12.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

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