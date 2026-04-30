Josh Hart And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 6

Hart totaled nine points and four assists in his last game, a 126-97 win over the Hawks on April 28. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks are conceding 116.0 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

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