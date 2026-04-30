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Josh Hart
New York Knicks

Josh Hart

New York Knicks • #3 SG

Josh Hart And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 6

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Hart's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Hart totaled nine points and four assists in his last game, a 126-97 win over the Hawks on April 28. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks are conceding 116.0 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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