Josh Hart And Knicks Take On Hawks In Game 4

Hart had two points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 109-108 loss to the Hawks on April 23. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116 points per game.

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