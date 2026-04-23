Josh Hart And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 3

Last time out on April 20, Hart posted 15 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in a 107-106 loss to the Hawks. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.0 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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