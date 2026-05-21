Josh Hart And Knicks Face Cavaliers In Game 2

In his last game on May 19, Hart posted 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 115-104 win over the Cavaliers. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.4 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

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