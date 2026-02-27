FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Josh Hart
New York Knicks

Josh Hart

New York Knicks • #3 SG

Josh Hart And Knicks Face Bucks On Feb. 27

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Feb. 27. Hart's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hart tallied 10 points and five assists in his last game, a 109-94 loss to the Cavaliers on Feb. 24. Hart is averaging 11.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are allowing 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Josh Hart

