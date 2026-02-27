Josh Hart And Knicks Face Bucks On Feb. 27

Hart tallied 10 points and five assists in his last game, a 109-94 loss to the Cavaliers on Feb. 24. Hart is averaging 11.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are allowing 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

