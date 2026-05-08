Josh Hart And Knicks Play 76ers In Game 3

Last time out on May 6, Hart recorded five points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in a 108-102 win over the 76ers. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per contest.

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