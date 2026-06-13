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Jose Alvarado
New York Knicks

Jose Alvarado

New York Knicks • #5 PG

Jose Alvarado And Knicks Square Off Against Spurs In Game 5

Jose Alvarado and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, June 13. Alvarado's points prop was 4.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 107-106 win over the Spurs on June 10, Alvarado had eight points. Alvarado averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Alvarado

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