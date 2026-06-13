Jose Alvarado And Knicks Square Off Against Spurs In Game 5

In his most recent game, a 107-106 win over the Spurs on June 10, Alvarado had eight points. Alvarado averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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