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Jose Alvarado
New York Knicks

Jose Alvarado

New York Knicks • #5 PG

Jose Alvarado And Knicks Play Spurs In Game 4

Jose Alvarado and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 10. Alvarado's points prop was 2.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarado put up four points in his most recent action, a 115-111 loss to the Spurs on June 8. Alvarado averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Alvarado

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