Jordan Goodwin And Suns Play Thunder In Game 4

In his last action, a 119-84 loss to the Thunder on April 19, Goodwin tallied two points. Goodwin averaged 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

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