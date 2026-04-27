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Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns

Jordan Goodwin

Phoenix Suns • #23 PG

Jordan Goodwin And Suns Play Thunder In Game 4

Jordan Goodwin and the Phoenix Suns play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Goodwin's points prop was 6.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 119-84 loss to the Thunder on April 19, Goodwin tallied two points. Goodwin averaged 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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