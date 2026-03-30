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Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns

Jordan Goodwin

Phoenix Suns • #23 PG

Jordan Goodwin And Suns Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 30

Jordan Goodwin and the Phoenix Suns play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 30. Goodwin's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodwin totaled eight points, nine rebounds and two steals in his last game, a 134-109 win over the Jazz on March 28. Goodwin is averaging 8.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.2 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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