Jordan Goodwin And Suns Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 30

Goodwin totaled eight points, nine rebounds and two steals in his last game, a 134-109 win over the Jazz on March 28. Goodwin is averaging 8.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.2 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

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