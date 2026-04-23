Jordan Clarkson And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 3
Jordan Clarkson and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 23. Clarkson's points prop was 4.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 20, Clarkson posted seven points in a 107-106 loss to the Hawks. Clarkson averaged 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Hawks are giving up 116 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.