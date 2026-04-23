Jordan Clarkson And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 3

In his last game on April 20, Clarkson posted seven points in a 107-106 loss to the Hawks. Clarkson averaged 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks are giving up 116 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

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