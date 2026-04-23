Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Square Off Against Knicks In Game 3

Kuminga had 19 points and two steals in his last action, a 107-106 win over the Knicks on April 20. Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are giving up 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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