Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Take On Celtics On March 30

In his last game on March 27, Kuminga put up three points in a 109-102 loss to the Celtics. Kuminga is averaging 12.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are conceding 106.8 points per contest, which ranks first in the NBA.

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