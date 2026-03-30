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Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks

Jonathan Kuminga

Atlanta Hawks SF

Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Take On Celtics On March 30

Jonathan Kuminga and the Atlanta Hawks play the Boston Celtics on Monday, March 30. Kuminga's points prop was 7.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, Kuminga put up three points in a 109-102 loss to the Celtics. Kuminga is averaging 12.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are conceding 106.8 points per contest, which ranks first in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Kuminga

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