Jonas Valanciunas
Denver Nuggets

Jonas Valanciunas

Denver Nuggets • #17 C

Jonas Valančiūnas And Nuggets Square Off Against Celtics On Feb. 25

Jonas Valanciunas and the Denver Nuggets play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Valanciunas' points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Valanciunas put up six points in his most recent action, a 128-117 loss to the Warriors on Feb. 22. Valanciunas is averaging 8.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonas Valanciunas

