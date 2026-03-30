John Konchar And Jazz Face Cavaliers On March 30

Konchar put up three points and five assists in his most recent game, a 134-109 loss to the Suns on March 28. Konchar is averaging 3.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.2 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.