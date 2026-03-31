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John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers

John Collins

Los Angeles Clippers • #20 PF

John Collins And Clippers Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 31

John Collins and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, March 31. Collins' points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 29, Collins put up 22 points in a 127-113 win over the Bucks. Collins is averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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