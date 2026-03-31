John Collins And Clippers Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 31

Last time out on March 29, Collins put up 22 points in a 127-113 win over the Bucks. Collins is averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

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