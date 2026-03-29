John Collins And Clippers Square Off Against Bucks On March 29

Last time out on March 27, Collins recorded five points, six rebounds and two steals in a 114-113 win over the Pacers. Collins is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.7 points per game.

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