FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers

John Collins

Los Angeles Clippers • #20 PF

John Collins And Clippers Square Off Against Bucks On March 29

John Collins and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, March 29. Collins' points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on March 27, Collins recorded five points, six rebounds and two steals in a 114-113 win over the Pacers. Collins is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
John Collins

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles ClippersRecent Los Angeles Clippers Player News

View All Los Angeles Clippers Player News