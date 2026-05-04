Joel Embiid And 76ers Play Knicks In Game 1

In his last game on May 2, Embiid recorded 34 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a 109-100 win over the Celtics. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

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