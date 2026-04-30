Joel Embiid And 76ers Face Celtics In Game 6

In his last action, a 113-97 win over the Celtics on April 28, Embiid totaled 33 points and eight assists. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.2 points per game.

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