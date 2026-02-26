FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jock Landale
Atlanta Hawks

Jock Landale

Atlanta Hawks • #31 C

Jock Landale And Hawks Take On Wizards On Feb. 26

Jock Landale and the Atlanta Hawks play the Washington Wizards on Thursday, Feb. 26. Landale's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 119-98 win over the Wizards on Feb. 24, Landale had six points. Landale is averaging 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are surrendering 122.8 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jock Landale

