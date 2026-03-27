Jeremiah Fears And Pelicans Play Raptors On March 27

In his last game on March 26, Fears recorded 13 points and six assists in a 129-108 loss to the Pistons. Fears is averaging 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.4 points per contest.

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