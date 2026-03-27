Jeremiah Fears And Pelicans Play Raptors On March 27
Jeremiah Fears and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, March 27. Fears' points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 26, Fears recorded 13 points and six assists in a 129-108 loss to the Pistons. Fears is averaging 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.4 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.