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Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans

Jeremiah Fears

New Orleans Pelicans PG

Jeremiah Fears And Pelicans Play Raptors On March 27

Jeremiah Fears and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, March 27. Fears' points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 26, Fears recorded 13 points and six assists in a 129-108 loss to the Pistons. Fears is averaging 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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